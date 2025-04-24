Open Menu

Poland Begins WWII Exhumation After Row With Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Poland begins WWII exhumation after row with Ukraine

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Polish researchers began a sensitive mission to Ukraine on Thursday to exhume the victims of World War II massacres -- an issue that has weighed on relations between the two allies.

The plan is to excavate a mass grave in the destroyed village of Puzniki, where around 80 Polish civilians are believed to have been killed by Ukrainian nationalists during one night in 1945.

"Everyone deserves a dignified burial," Andrzej Ossowski, an expert in forensic genetics who is taking part in the mission, told AFP in Warsaw earlier this month.

The researchers said they want to identify every victim of the massacre and bury them individually in the village's former cemetery at a ceremony later this year.

Poland's culture ministry released a statement on Thursday to mark "the beginning of the exhumation work in Puzniki".

It said the goal was "a dignified burial and restoring the identity of Polish civilians -- residents of the village Puzniki who were murdered by Ukrainian nationalists".

The massacre was allegedly carried out by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, known by its acronym as the UPA -- a guerrilla group that aligned itself with Nazi Germany.

The UPA is now considered by Ukraine as a patriotic organisation that fought for the country's independence.

Even though it has been one of Ukraine's closest allies since the Russian invasion began, Poland has at the same time repeatedly urged Kyiv to be more open about the actions of the UPA.

The group is estimated to have killed 100,000 ethnic Poles between 1943 and 1945.

The issue has led to major diplomatic tensions.

Recent Stories

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

17 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

17 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

17 hours ago
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

17 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

17 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

17 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

17 hours ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

17 hours ago

More Stories From World