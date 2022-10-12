Poland Believes Druzhba Pipeline Leak Happened Due to Accident - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Polish official responsible for energy infrastructure Mateusz Berger said on Wednesday that there are no reasons to believe that the leak at the Druzhba oil pipeline happened due to sabotage.

"Here we can talk about accidental damage," Berger told Reuters.

Polish operator of the Druzhba pipeline PERN said earlier in the day that a leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Poland. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The pipeline is the main route for oil supplies to Germany.