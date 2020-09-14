Poland Believes Russia Will Not Interfere in Belarus' Affairs - Polish Chancellery

The Polish authorities believe that Russia will not meddle in Belarus' domestic affairs, the head of the Polish Prime Minister's Chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Polish authorities believe that Russia will not meddle in Belarus' domestic affairs, the head of the Polish Prime Minister's Chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, said on Monday.

Commenting on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in Sochi earlier on Monday, Dworczyk said that "there was nothing extraordinary about presidents and prime ministers holding meetings."

At the same time, the official noted that Poland opposed Russia having a role in the events in Belarus, let alone military intervention.

"We believe that the Russian Federation will not succumb to such temptations," Dworczyk said.

The Belarusian opposition initiated nationwide mass protests after the presidential election on August 9 saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities he collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted that Tikhanovskaya won the election. Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force.