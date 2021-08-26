UrduPoint.com

Poland Blames Belarus Over Failure To Aid Border Migrants

2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:23 PM

Poland on Thursday said it could not provide assistance to a group of migrants stranded on the border with Belarus, accusing the Belarusian regime of not allowing aid through by road

For two weeks around 30 migrants have been living in a makeshift encampment between Belarus and Poland, prevented by Polish soldiers and border guards from entering the country.

The EU and Poland accuse Belarus of pushing thousands of migrants -- mostly from the middle East -- to make illegal crossings into the bloc in retaliation against EU sanctions, which Belarus denies.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday insisted the migrants were on the Belarusian side of the border and Belarus' responsibility, but added Poland had dispatched humanitarian aid by road, which Belarus has so far refused to accept.

"We are appealing again.

We are trying to ensure that we receive their consent," Morawiecki said.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Wednesday ruled that Poland should supply the group of around 30 migrants with food, water, clothing, medical care and tents.

A Polish charity that is trying to help the migrants says that they are all from Afghanistan but the Polish PM on Thursday said they were mostly from Iraq.

"We are above all obliged to guard our border... so that illegal immigrants cannot enter the territory of the European Union," Morawiecki told reporters.

Thousands of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- have crossed the border from Belarus into the eastern EU states of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent months.

Poland and the Baltic states have called it a "hybrid attack" on the bloc and have ruled out allowing the migrants entry.

