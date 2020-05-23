UrduPoint.com
Poland Blames Russia For US Exit From Open Skies Treaty

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:06 AM

Poland accused Russia on Friday of breaking commitments made under the Open Skies treaty on military transparency after the United States announced its decision to quit the pact

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Poland accused Russia on Friday of breaking commitments made under the Open Skies treaty on military transparency after the United States announced its decision to quit the pact.

The 2002 pact is designed to boost confidence among more than 30 nations by opening their airspace to reciprocal surveillance flights. The US said Russia had breached the terms by declaring some areas off-limits, which Moscow denied.

"We deeply regret that all the efforts undertaken by the Allied countries and close partners to encourage the Russian Federation to fully implement the Treaty have proved unsuccessful," the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that the US was keeping Poland, a NATO member, informed about its review of the treaty, and the two countries were working together with their allies to agree joint solutions aimed at strengthening their security.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said all issues raised by the United States with regard to the Open Skies Treaty could be discussed within the framework of the Open Skies Consultative Commission. Moscow also noted that the US withdrawal would undermine the global security system.

