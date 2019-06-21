(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Poland, supported by several other EU member states, has rejected the European Union's plan to transition to carbon emissions neutrality by 2050, a diplomatic source in Brussels told Sputnik on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit.

"Poland and several EU countries refused to support the transition to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, based on the interests of industrial enterprises," the source said.

After the first day of the EU summit on Thursday, European Council President Donald Tusk said that while the vast majority of member states had committed to the initiative, unanimity was still impossible.

The concept of climate neutrality entails mitigating the harmful effects of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment by eliminating them from the atmosphere.

According to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, it was unclear for Poland how much funds it would receive to modernize its economy under the plan, adding that Warsaw was not ready to impose an additional tax burden on its citizens.

Apart from its long-term 2050 climate action strategy, the European Union has adopted binding packages of measures for 2020 and 2030. They include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency and switching to renewable energy sources.