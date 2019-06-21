UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Blocks EU's Initiative For Zero Carbon Emissions By 2050 - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:16 PM

Poland Blocks EU's Initiative for Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 - Source

Poland, supported by several other EU member states, has rejected the European Union's plan to transition to carbon emissions neutrality by 2050, a diplomatic source in Brussels told Sputnik on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Poland, supported by several other EU member states, has rejected the European Union's plan to transition to carbon emissions neutrality by 2050, a diplomatic source in Brussels told Sputnik on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit.

"Poland and several EU countries refused to support the transition to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, based on the interests of industrial enterprises," the source said.

After the first day of the EU summit on Thursday, European Council President Donald Tusk said that while the vast majority of member states had committed to the initiative, unanimity was still impossible.

The concept of climate neutrality entails mitigating the harmful effects of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment by eliminating them from the atmosphere.

According to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, it was unclear for Poland how much funds it would receive to modernize its economy under the plan, adding that Warsaw was not ready to impose an additional tax burden on its citizens.

Apart from its long-term 2050 climate action strategy, the European Union has adopted binding packages of measures for 2020 and 2030. They include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency and switching to renewable energy sources.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Brussels Warsaw Poland Gas 2020 From

Recent Stories

Disaster risk management project launched in four ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Segment of Druzhba to Be Cleared of 'Di ..

34 seconds ago

Russia, Huawei to Discuss Firm's Possible Use of R ..

17 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan la ..

17 minutes ago

Credit goes to security agencies, FO on revival of ..

17 minutes ago

Armed forces to be deployed in polling stations fo ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.