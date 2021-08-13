UrduPoint.com

Poland Bringing Illegal Migrants To Border With Belarus- Belarusian State Border Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Polish armed forces are bringing illegal migrants staying in the country to the border with Belarus, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Friday.

"Poland has started delivering refugees to the Belarusian border," the committee wrote on Telegram.

Earlier on Friday, "a group of foreigners" was brought from Poland to the Belarusian border, the committee specified.

The committee released a video featuring a group of people moving away from a military track, and noted that it was filmed at the Beliany frontier outpost.

"It should be noted that this type of vehicles is not used by Polish border guards, but belongs to the Polish armed forces," the Belarusian State Border Committee concluded.

