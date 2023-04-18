UrduPoint.com

Poland Building 'Unprecedentedly Modern' Electronic Fence On Russian Border - Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Poland has started building the European Union's most secure electronic barrier on the border with Russia's enclaved Kaliningrad Region, the Polish minister of the interior and administration, Mariusz Kaminski, said on Tuesday.

"Today, concrete excavation works began related to building an electronic barrier on the Polish-Russian border, that is, on the border with Kaliningrad Region," Kaminski told journalists.

The construction works will be complete by September 30, he said.

"This will be an unprecedentedly modern barrier, with numerous day and night vision cameras, motion sensors, and full monitoring of everything that happens on the Russian border," Kaminski said, adding "I am sure that it will be the best-protected border in the European Union.

The electronic barrier will be 200 kilometers (124 miles) long, the Polish Border Guard stated on social media.

In March, the Border Guard said that a 107-kilometer barbed wire fence was erected on the Russian border and the electronic barrier was scheduled to start being built in the first half of April.

Last year, Polish officials stated that the country was building barriers on the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Region in order to prevent a migrant crisis similar to the one that arose on the border with Belarus in 2021.

At the same time, the situation on the Russian-Polish border has been stable, according to Poland's border guard, with just 11 cases of illegal crossing from Russia to Poland registered over the past year.

