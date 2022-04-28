UrduPoint.com

Poland, Bulgaria Get Gas From EU Neighbours After Russia Halt

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Poland, Bulgaria get gas from EU neighbours after Russia halt

Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours after Russia's state energy giant Gazprom turned off the taps, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours after Russia's state energy giant Gazprom turned off the taps, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

"We will ensure that Gazprom's decision has the least possible impact on European consumers," von der Leyen said.

"Today, the Kremlin failed once again in its attempt to sow division among member states. The era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe is coming to an end." Gazprom has announced the halt of gas to both Poland and highly dependent Bulgaria after not receiving payment in rubles from the two EU members.

President Vladimir Putin said last month that Russia would no longer accept payments in currencies other than the ruble in retaliation for the West's economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Von der Leyen warned EU importers that, unless a supply contract was denominated in rubles, giving in to the Kremlin's demand and paying in rubles would contravene sanctions.

"This would be a breach of the sanctions, so a high risk for the companies," she said.

She said that "about 97 percent" of all EU contracts explicitly stipulate payments in Euros or Dollars.

Officials said energy ministers from across the bloc will meet on Monday to discuss the situation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Bulgaria Poland Gas All From

Recent Stories

two held, 12 stolen motorcycles, vehicle recovered ..

Two held, 12 stolen motorcycles, vehicle recovered

23 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says About 55 Howitzers Delivered to Ukra ..

Pentagon Says About 55 Howitzers Delivered to Ukraine, Training Underway

25 seconds ago
 One killed, two injured in firing incident

One killed, two injured in firing incident

26 seconds ago
 Saudi-Led Coalition to Free 163 Houthi Captives fo ..

Saudi-Led Coalition to Free 163 Houthi Captives for First Time Since Yemeni War ..

28 seconds ago
 Railways reservation offices to remain closed on E ..

Railways reservation offices to remain closed on Eid

6 minutes ago
 Courts exempt Shehbaz, son from personal appearanc ..

Courts exempt Shehbaz, son from personal appearance in 3 references

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.