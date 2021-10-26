Poland Calls for Antitrust Probe Into Gazprom Amid Fuel Crisis

Polish Climate Minister Adam Guibourge-Czetwertynski on Tuesday called for an European Commission probe into Russia's Gazprom on accusations that its anticompetitive behavior inflated gas prices

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Polish Climate Minister Adam Guibourge-Czetwertynski on Tuesday called for an European Commission probe into Russia's Gazprom on accusations that its anticompetitive behavior inflated gas prices.

"The Commission should immediately launch an antitrust probe in order to punish Gazprom for breaching competition law and disrupting the functioning of the EU gas market," he told an emergency EU meeting on energy.

European energy ministers met in Luxembourg to discuss national and joint response to the soaring energy prices, which rebounded sharply in recent months following a global decline in the past two years.

The Polish climate minister blamed the Russian gas exporter for the crisis, saying it intentionally limited gas supplies to the EU to put pressure on the bloc. He again accused Russia of using gas as a political weapon.

A European Commission source told Sputnik on Monday that the EU executive body was looking into major gas suppliers for signs of market manipulation.

Poland, which collects lucrative transit fees for natural gas pumped from Russia to Europe, has repeatedly accused Gazprom of pressuring the EU to give the Nord Stream 2 subsea gas link clearance for operation. The pipeline was completed last month.