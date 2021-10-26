UrduPoint.com

Poland Calls For Antitrust Probe Into Gazprom Amid Fuel Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:45 PM

Poland Calls for Antitrust Probe Into Gazprom Amid Fuel Crisis

Polish Climate Minister Adam Guibourge-Czetwertynski on Tuesday called for an European Commission probe into Russia's Gazprom on accusations that its anticompetitive behavior inflated gas prices

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Polish Climate Minister Adam Guibourge-Czetwertynski on Tuesday called for an European Commission probe into Russia's Gazprom on accusations that its anticompetitive behavior inflated gas prices.

"The Commission should immediately launch an antitrust probe in order to punish Gazprom for breaching competition law and disrupting the functioning of the EU gas market," he told an emergency EU meeting on energy.

European energy ministers met in Luxembourg to discuss national and joint response to the soaring energy prices, which rebounded sharply in recent months following a global decline in the past two years.

The Polish climate minister blamed the Russian gas exporter for the crisis, saying it intentionally limited gas supplies to the EU to put pressure on the bloc. He again accused Russia of using gas as a political weapon.

A European Commission source told Sputnik on Monday that the EU executive body was looking into major gas suppliers for signs of market manipulation.

Poland, which collects lucrative transit fees for natural gas pumped from Russia to Europe, has repeatedly accused Gazprom of pressuring the EU to give the Nord Stream 2 subsea gas link clearance for operation. The pipeline was completed last month.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord Luxembourg Gas Market From Weapon

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Suggests Creating Unified Youth St ..

Russia's Lavrov Suggests Creating Unified Youth Structure in Barents Region

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Soldiers Seize Staromarievka Settlement ..

Ukrainian Soldiers Seize Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas - Reports

1 minute ago
 Madrid to Suggest EU Members Granted Authority to ..

Madrid to Suggest EU Members Granted Authority to Determine Electricity Prices

1 minute ago
 522 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

522 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

1 minute ago
 Petitions moved to dismiss railways land lease ref ..

Petitions moved to dismiss railways land lease reference against ex-minister

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Military Made Attempt to Seize Staromari ..

Ukrainian Military Made Attempt to Seize Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas - DP ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.