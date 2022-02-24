Poland calls for emergency NATO consultations

Poland on Thursday asked NATO to activate Article 4, which calls for emergency consultations if a member is threatened, after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Poland on Thursday asked NATO to activate Article 4, which calls for emergency consultations if a member is threatened, after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

Poland's ambassador in Brussels, where NATO is based, "submitted a request to the NATO secretary general, together with a group of allies," Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said.

Ukraine is not a NATO member, but the alliance has repeatedly condemned Russia's aggressions against its neighbour.