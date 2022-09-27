UrduPoint.com

Poland Calls Nord Stream Gas Leaks 'Act Of Sabotage'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Poland Calls Nord Stream Gas Leaks 'Act of Sabotage'

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described on Tuesday leaks reported on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines as an act of sabotage

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described on Tuesday leaks reported on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines as an act of sabotage.

Pipeline operators Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG said they observed dips in pressure readings. The leaks were located near the Danish island of Bornholm. Both pipelines are filled with gas but the pumping has been halted.

German network agency BNetzA told RIA Novosti it was working to clarify the situation.

"What we are dealing with is sabotage. We do not know all the details yet but it is obviously an act of sabotage," Morawiecki said.

The prime minister spoke at the inauguration ceremony for the Baltic Pipe, a new pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas across Denmark to Poland. Morawiecki promised that the gas link would bolster European energy sovereignty.

