Poland Calls On COVID-19 Vaccine Producers To Share Licenses - Defense Minister

Poland is calling on producers of coronavirus vaccines to "share" their licenses, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Poland is calling on producers of coronavirus vaccines to "share" their licenses, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

"The agreement with vaccine producers that was signed by the European Commission turned out to be ineffective. [Polish] Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested at the latest EU summit that firms shared their licenses, that firms that have developed and authorized vaccines enabled vaccine production by other companies, including those operating in Poland," Blaszczak said, as aired by the government-owned Polskie Radio.

Poland has the necessary production capacities, the defense minister assured.

"We are ready, we have the required potential," Blaszczak stressed.

The Polish government is mulling over the possibility to purchase China's vaccine against COVID-19, the minister confirmed.

"Tomorrow, the crisis management group will convene for a scheduled session. We will discuss the matter. We seek quickly vaccinating as many Polish citizens as possible," Blaszczak said.

Poland has received over 3.85 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The supplies are secured under the EU contract. The Polish government has repeatedly slammed all the three producers for failing to honor commitments related to supplies volume and deadline.

