Poland Calls On Russia To Return Pieces Of Late President Kaczynski's Jet

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Poland Calls on Russia to Return Pieces of Late President Kaczynski's Jet

WARSAW/BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Polish Foreign Ministry said Friday it forwarded a diplomatic note to the Russian embassy and urged Moscow to send the wreckage of the Polish government plane that crashed in Smolensk 10 years ago and killed then-President Lech Kaczynski to Poland.

On April 10, 2010, the Polish Tu-154M plane carrying Kaczynski, his wife and officials crashed amid heavy fog as it attempted to land at an airfield near Smolensk. All 96 people on board died during the crash. They were on their way to participate in events dedicated to 22,000 Polish officers who were executed in the Katyn Forest during the Second World War.

"The Foreign Ministry forward a [diplomatic] note to the Russian embassy urging the Russian side to immediately give out Polish property - the pieces of the Tu-154M .

.. No international law gives Russia a right to keep Polish property," the ministry said in a statement.

Poland has been long insisting that Russia should send to Warsaw pieces of the crashed plane. Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev has said it was impossible until the Polish side would end its investigation ” the Russian investigators should be in possession of the wreckage until the process is over, according to Russian laws.

Meanwhile, a memorial dedicated to the tragic events of 2010 was held in the Smolensk Region, the local authorities said on Friday, adding that Alexei Ostrovsky, the regional governor, participated in the ceremony.

