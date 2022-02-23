Poland Cancels All COVID-19 Restrictions Except Wearing Masks in Public Places

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Poland is canceling all COVID-19 restrictions except wearing masks in public places, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"After consulting with doctors and observing the situation here and in the neighboring countries, we see that a significant part of the restrictions can be lifted. ...

It will be mandatory only to wear masks in public places," Morawiecki told a press conference in Warsaw.

Polish Health Minister Adam Nedzelski said the surge in new COVID-19 cases had not led to a significant increase in the number of hospitalizations, allowing the authorities to remove the restrictions. Also, the minister added that 65.6% of the country's adult population have been vaccinated against COVID-19.