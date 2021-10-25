UrduPoint.com

Poland Cannot Play By EU Rules Only When Beneficial - Spanish Foreign Minister

Mon 25th October 2021

Poland Cannot Play by EU Rules Only When Beneficial - Spanish Foreign Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Poland must abide by EU rules no matter whether it deems it beneficial or not, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday.

"There should be sent a strong signal: nobody can put themselves above the EU when it is profitable for them, and within the EU framework depending on their profit," the diplomat stated, answering the question at the New Economic Forum in Madrid whether Brussels should reduce the funding to Poland after the Polish Constitutional Tribunal confirmed the precedence of the national constitution over the EU legislation.

Albares also called on the bloc to show great will in protecting the core values and unity of the EU.

The rule of law crisis in Poland has jeopardized the EU funding to Warsaw. Recently, the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland confirmed the superiority of the republican constitution over the EU legislation after several verdicts of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) condemning the actions of the Polish authorities. As a result of the conflict, Brussels has already postponed the approval of measures to restore the Polish economy from COVID-19 in the amount of 36 billion Euros ($41.7 billion).

