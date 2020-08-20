Poland Charter Air Carrier Orders 2 737-8 Jets to Expand Fleet of 24 Aircraft - Boeing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Poland's largest charter airline Enter Air ordered two 737-8 jets - not to be confused with the newer crash-prone 737 MAX model - the manufacturer Boeing said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Despite the current [737 MAX] crisis, it is important to think about the future. To that end, we have agreed to order additional 737-8 aircraft," Enter Air General Director Grzegorz Polaniecki said in the release.

The company operates a fleet of 22 older 737 aircraft plus an additional two 737 MAX jets, the release said.

Global aviation authorities, including the US Federal Aviation Administration, grounded the top selling 737 MAX in 2019 following two crashes within five months that killed a 346 passengers and crew.

Enter Air and Boeing also finalized a settlement for Boeing to compensate the Polish carrier for losses due to the 737 MAX fleet's grounding. Details were not disclosed, according to the release.

In contrast to the fourth generation 737-MAX model, the 737-8 is considered a third-generation aircraft, and has been on sale since 1993.