Poland Classified Investigation on Missile Found in April - Deputy Foreign Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Poland has classified some information regarding the investigation of a missile that was discovered in late April, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said.

On April 27, the wreckage of an unidentified military object with inscriptions in Russian was found in a forest near the north-central city of Bydgoszcz. Later, Tomasz Piotrovsky, operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, said that the missile could be involved in an incident that occurred in Polish airspace on December 16, 2022, which required the use of aircraft as well as search and rescue helicopters. On Wednesday, Polish media reported that according to a preliminary investigation the wreckage belonged to a KH-55 missile, a Soviet-made Russian cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

"I can not tell anything on this case, as a large part of the information regarding this incident is classified," Yablonski told Polskie Radio (Polish Radio).

Later in the day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he was told about the December missile incident only in late April.

"I found out about it around the end of April," Morawiecki told press.

Warsaw has been concerned by the possibility of the military conflict in Ukraine spilling over to Poland since its beginning in February 2022, and the alert peaked in November, when two missiles fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

