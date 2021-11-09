UrduPoint.com

Poland Closes Kuznitsa Checkpoint On Border With Belarus From Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Poland Closes Kuznitsa Checkpoint on Border With Belarus From Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Poland closes the Kuznitsa checkpoint on the border with Belarus on Tuesday in connection with the migration crisis, the country's border guard said.

"Due to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, from tomorrow, that is, from November 9 at 7:00 (6:00 GMT), traffic at the road border crossing in Kuznitsa will be suspended," the statement says.

"Travelers should go to the checkpoints in Terespol and Bobrowniki," the border guards added.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Belarus Poland November Border From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

46 minutes ago
 NIH for ensuring preparedness to curtail dengue tr ..

NIH for ensuring preparedness to curtail dengue transmission

7 minutes ago
 Muslim Institute to organize Walk on Junagadh Blac ..

Muslim Institute to organize Walk on Junagadh Black Day on Nov 9

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain bilateral engagement, ..

Pakistan desires to maintain bilateral engagement, long term multi-domain ties w ..

7 minutes ago
 136 new cases of dengue reported in KP, raising in ..

136 new cases of dengue reported in KP, raising infection toll to 8393

26 minutes ago
 Awami Tahreek stages protest outside DIG office ag ..

Awami Tahreek stages protest outside DIG office against alleged occupation of pa ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.