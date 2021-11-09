Poland Closes Kuznitsa Checkpoint on Border With Belarus From Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Poland closes the Kuznitsa checkpoint on the border with Belarus on Tuesday in connection with the migration crisis, the country's border guard said.

"Due to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, from tomorrow, that is, from November 9 at 7:00 (6:00 GMT), traffic at the road border crossing in Kuznitsa will be suspended," the statement says.

"Travelers should go to the checkpoints in Terespol and Bobrowniki," the border guards added.