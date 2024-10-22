Poland closes Russian consulate over 'sabotage' attempts

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday he had ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Poznan, western Poland, over Moscow's alleged "sabotage" attempts in the country

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday he had ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Poznan, western Poland, over Moscow's alleged "sabotage" attempts in the country.

Poland, a NATO country and Ukraine's staunch ally, has repeatedly voiced concerns over Russia-inspired provocations and frequently accused Moscow of carrying out espionage. Russia vowed a "painful" response to the closure.

"I have information that Russia is behind the attempts at sabotage in Poland and in allied countries," Sikorski told reporters.

"I have therefore taken the decision to withdraw my permission for the Russian consulate to operate in Poznan," he added.

The foreign ministry said the consulate would close in the "coming days" and its staff would be considered personae non gratae in Poland.

Moscow responded angrily to the move. "We will give a painful response to this latest hostile step," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the RIA Novosti news agency.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the consulate in Poznan is one of four consulates operating in Poland besides the embassy in Warsaw.

"We demand an end to the hybrid war against Poland and its allies," Sikorski said, adding that the ministry reserved "the right to take further decisive action" if Moscow carried on with the alleged sabotage attempts.

In one of the largest espionage trials, Poland in December convicted 14 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine of preparing sabotage on behalf of Moscow as part of a spy ring.

They were sentenced for preparing to derail trains carrying aid to neighbouring Ukraine, and monitoring military facilities and critical infrastructure in the NATO member.

Bordering Ukraine, Poland is a main transit point for Western nations sending weapons and munitions to help fight Russia's invasion.