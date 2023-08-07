Open Menu

Poland Completes 95% Of Electronic Barrier On Border With Russia - Internal Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Poland has almost completed strengthening its border with Russia's enclave Kaliningrad Region with an electronic barrier consisting of cameras and sensors, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said on Monday

"Ninety-five percent of the perimeter barrier on the border with Kaliningrad has already been completed. The September deadline for commissioning this barrier is not under threat," Wasik told reporters.

Aside from building an electronic barrier, the Polish military equipped the border with the Kaliningrad Region with a barbed wire fence. In addition, the Polish border guards installed Czech hedgehogs and concrete barriers on the roads to Russia and Belarus.

The electronic barrier is a system of sensors and cameras, which makes it possible to remotely monitor the border around the clock, regardless of weather conditions and without the need for guards to constantly be present on site.

On April 18, the Polish minister of the interior and administration, Mariusz Kaminski, said that Poland had started building the 200-kilometer long (124 miles) electronic barrier on the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Region. The construction works will be completed by September 30, he said.

Last year, Polish officials stated that the country was building barriers on the border with the Kaliningrad Region in order to prevent a migrant crisis similar to the one that arose on the border with Belarus in 2021.

