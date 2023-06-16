Poland Completes Installation of Fence on Border With Belarus - Border Guard

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Poland has completed the installation of a 206-kilometer (128-mile) fence on its border with Belarus, the Polish Border Guard Service announced.

"Today the official acceptance of the construction works related to the installation of the electronic barrier on the border between Poland and Belarus was completed," the border guard said on Twitter, adding that the electronic system works along the entire length of the Polish-Belarusian border.

Last year, a 5-meter (16-foot) physical fence was installed on the border.

In mid-2021, tens of thousands of migrants crowded the border between Belarus and Poland in an attempt to enter the European Union. Polish authorities tightened border controls, deployed troops, and has continued to intercept illegal migrants attempting to enter Poland.

Warsaw accused Minsk of orchestrating the migrant crisis, while Belarus said Poland was forcibly expelling migrants to Belarusian territory and fueling the crisis.