UrduPoint.com

Poland Completes Installation Of Fence On Border With Belarus - Border Guard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Poland Completes Installation of Fence on Border With Belarus - Border Guard

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Poland has completed the installation of a 206-kilometer (128-mile) fence on its border with Belarus, the Polish Border Guard Service announced.

"Today the official acceptance of the construction works related to the installation of the electronic barrier on the border between Poland and Belarus was completed," the border guard said on Twitter, adding that the electronic system works along the entire length of the Polish-Belarusian border.

Last year, a 5-meter (16-foot) physical fence was installed on the border.

In mid-2021, tens of thousands of migrants crowded the border between Belarus and Poland in an attempt to enter the European Union. Polish authorities tightened border controls, deployed troops, and has continued to intercept illegal migrants attempting to enter Poland.

Warsaw accused Minsk of orchestrating the migrant crisis, while Belarus said Poland was forcibly expelling migrants to Belarusian territory and fueling the crisis.

Related Topics

Twitter European Union Minsk Belarus Poland Border

Recent Stories

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

54 minutes ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

1 hour ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Fore ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand discu ..

1 hour ago
 Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualif ..

Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians, c ..

2 hours ago
 "BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sust ..

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sustained surface winds of 80-100 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.