Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Coal-dependent Poland on Wednesday expressed concern over a proposal by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to boost the bloc's 2030 target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from 40 to 55 percent.

"We're concerned about the European Commission's proposal to increase the emission reduction target by 2030 to 'at least 55 percent' without presenting measures to implement it," the climate ministry said in a statement.

An EU member of 38 million, Poland previously rejected the bloc's existing target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, arguing it needed more time to make the transition.