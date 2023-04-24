Poland Conducts Drills Against Backdrop of Anti-German Sentiment - Russian Foreign Intel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Poland has conducted military exercises suggesting a mock enemy from the West, during which the capture of the port city of Szczecin was prevented, against the backdrop of anti-German sentiment, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

"The General Staff of the Polish armed forces organized the ...

military exercise to practice actions in the event of a military attack from the west at the end of March of this year ... An offensive is being prepared to capture the city of Szczecin and its seaport, as well as the Szczecin-Goleniow airport," the SVR said in a statement.

According to the SVR data, the mock enemy is located to the west of Poland and relies on the national diaspora living in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship. It refers to ethnic Germans who carry out "military aggression."