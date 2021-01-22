Poland Conducts Over 600,000 Vaccinations Against COVID-19 - Official

Poland has already administered more than 600,000 vaccinations against the coronavirus, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the prime minister's office, said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Poland has already administered more than 600,000 vaccinations against the coronavirus, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the prime minister's office, said on Friday.

"603,809 coronavirus vaccinations have already been completed," Dworczyk, the government's vaccination commissioner, said at a press conference in Warsaw.

Dworczyk noted that 1,257,300 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the country, however, 1,905 doses had to be disposed of due to damaged ampules.

During the vaccination process, 283 cases of negative side effects were recorded, however, the majority of them were not serious.

Poland kicked off its vaccination campaign in late December, prioritizing medical staff, the elderly, law enforcement officers, and other groups at high risk.