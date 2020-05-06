Poland Confirms 218 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 14,647 - Health Ministry

Poland has registered 218 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of those infected since the start of the outbreak has reached 14,647, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

WARSAW/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Poland has registered 218 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of those infected since the start of the outbreak has reached 14,647, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In addition, the country reported seven coronavirus-related fatalities in the past day, and the overall death toll increased to 723.

So far, 4,655 people have fully recovered, 2,760 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals and 101,395 others are in home quarantine, according to the ministry.

The Baltic countries also registered new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday � the number of cases in Lithuania grew by five to 1428, Latvia's tally increased by four and reached 900 cases, while Estonia confirmed only two new cases bringing the total to 1,713.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Estonia reported 55 coronavirus-related fatalities, Lithuania has confirmed 48 deaths, while Latvia's death toll is 17.

Meanwhile, Moldova registered four deaths from COVID-19 complications over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 140. Moldova's case count is currently at 4,363.