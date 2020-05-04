UrduPoint.com
Poland Confirms 244 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Nears 14,000

Poland has registered 244 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which takes the overall number to 13,937, the Health Ministry said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Poland has registered 244 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which takes the overall number to 13,937, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The country has also confirmed five new coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 683.

So far, 4,095 people have fully recovered, 2,653 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, and 96,699 others are in home quarantine, according to the update.

Poland has already started to gradually ease the lockdown, and is also allowing shopping malls, construction stores, hotels, museums and medical rehabilitation centers to reopen starting Monday.

