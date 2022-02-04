UrduPoint.com

Poland Considering Second Batch Of Military Assistance To Kiev - Ukrainian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Poland Considering Second Batch of Military Assistance to Kiev - Ukrainian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia said on Friday that Warsaw was considering providing Kiev with another batch of military-technical assistance.

Earlier in the day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw would provide Kiev with light mortars, portable anti-aircraft missile systems, drones and ammunition next week.

"The adoption of resolutions in support of Ukraine by both chambers of the Polish parliament demonstrates the unity of Polish politics in support of Ukraine.

Poland is also preparing a second batch of military-technical assistance for Ukraine," Deshchytsia said, as quoted by Ukrainian news outlet Ukrinform.

The ambassador noted that weapons in the second batch may differ from those being sent next week.

Deshchytsia emphasized that Polish lawmakers have expressed their support and willingness to defend Ukrainian interest in addition to the military assistance.

