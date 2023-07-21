Poland Considering Sending Troops to Western Ukraine - Russian Foreign Intel Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Poland is considering establishing control over the western part of Ukraine through the deployment of its troops there, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.

The SVR head believes that Warsaw is coming to realize that the defeat of Ukraine is a matter of time.

"The Polish leadership is intensifying the mindset to introduce control in the western territories of Ukraine, the western regions by deploying their troops there," Naryshkin said at a meeting held by President Vladimir Putin with the permanent members of the Security Council.

In this regard, Putin instructed the Russian foreign intelligence head to monitor Poland's plans for Ukraine.