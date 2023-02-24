UrduPoint.com

Poland Considers 10th Sanctions Package Against Russia 'Weak,' May Block It - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Poland has expressed its discontent over the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia, saying the proposed measures were weak, and is ready to block it, Polish radio station RMF FM reported on Friday, citing sources.

The European Union failed to negotiate the 10th sanctions package against Russia on Thursday, and the talks are set to continue on Friday.

"Poland is ready to block the 10th package of EU sanctions... So the country wants to make it tougher. The final decision will be made today by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki," an unnamed Polish diplomat told the broadcaster.

The report said that Germany, supported by Italy, introduced exceptions to the sanctions package, but Poland could not agree with the move, because the measures were not tough enough in Warsaw's opinion.

The EU has so far approved nine packages of sanctions against Russia, which include financial, trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions.

The bloc's personal sanctions against Russia currently apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations.

Russia has been able to largely withstand the sanctions pressure that the European Union and its allies have been piling on it since last February. The United Nations estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3% last year, versus the up to 15% it was projected to shrink by, at the start of 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is part of West's long-term strategy, while sanctions have instead hit the entire global economy and worsened the lives of millions of people.

