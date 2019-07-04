UrduPoint.com
Poland Considers European Union Incomplete Without Western Balkans - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:54 PM

The European Union cannot be considered truly united without the Western Balkans, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Thursday at the Western Balkans Summit in the Polish city of Poznan

POZNAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The European Union cannot be considered truly united without the Western Balkans, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Thursday at the Western Balkans Summit in the Polish city of Poznan.

The 2019 Western Balkans Summit began in Poland earlier on Thursday and will run through Friday.

"Europe cannot be viewed truly united without the Western Balkans, both from geographic and geopolitical point of view," Czaputowicz said.

The Polish foreign minister expressed belief that by integrating the Western Balkan countries, the European Union will widen the space of common values, and enhance stability and development of the region.

The summit in Poznan is a part of a larger diplomatic initiative, called the Berlin Process, which aims to strengthen ties between the European Union and the countries of the Western Balkans, namely Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. In 2019, Poland, which supports the policy of the European Union's expansion, assumed the presidency of the Berlin process.

