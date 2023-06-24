Open Menu

Poland Considers Situation In Russia Internal Affair - National Security Bureau Chief

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 08:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Poland considers the current situation in Russia an internal affair of the country and is monitoring the situation in coordination with allies, National Security Bureau chief Jacek Siewiera said on Saturday.

"The Polish Armed Forces are in constant readiness from the February 2022 and the level has not been changed in response to recent events. We are monitoring the situation in consultation with the allies and we treat it as an internal matter of Russia," Siewiera tweeted.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said it was also closely monitoring the situation in Russia.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the developments in Russia and conducting ongoing consultations with key allies. The MFA remains in close contact with the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Moscow," the ministry wrote.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

