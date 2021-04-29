UrduPoint.com
Poland Continues To Cut Contacts With Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:29 PM

Warsaw continues the course of curtailing contacts with Moscow, although the two countries have no unsolvable problems, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Warsaw continues the course of curtailing contacts with Moscow, although the two countries have no unsolvable problems, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The leadership in Warsaw continues to pursue a course toward further curtailment of bilateral contacts," Zakharova said at a briefing.

At the same time, she noted, if we leave aside the disagreements on some difficult historical issues, then "there will be no fundamental problems that could not be solved if there was mutual political will."

"Today, unfortunately, we do not see such a desire on the part of the Polish authorities," Zakharova said.

