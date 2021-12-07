UrduPoint.com

Poland Could Make Vaccination Mandatory For Teachers, Police, Health Workers - Minister

Teachers, police officers and medics in Poland could be required to get vaccinated to perform their duties, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Teachers, police officers and medics in Poland could be required to get vaccinated to perform their duties, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Tuesday.

"Following Germany and Austria, on March 1 we want to introduce obligatory vaccination for three groups (of public workers): teachers, police officers and medics," Niedzielski said at a press conference.

The minister added that in the last one and a half weeks the daily rate of COVID-19 infections was on average 23,000 people, up from 16,000 in mid-November, which "raises concerns."

So far the vaccination in Poland is voluntary.

