UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Could Support US Politically In Persian Gulf, Not Via Military - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:17 AM

Poland Could Support US Politically in Persian Gulf, Not Via Military - Foreign Ministry

Poland could provide political but not military support to the United States in the Gulf region, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz told Polish media on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Poland could provide political but not military support to the United States in the Gulf region, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz told Polish media on Monday.

The United States has been struggling to build an international coalition to secure maritime security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz after several attacks on oil tankers and the detention of a UK commercial ship by Iran. The first such proposals were made at the end of June during negotiations with NATO allies in Brussels. In early August, the United Kingdom joined the coalition.

"Poland is not a powerful maritime power and does not have much potential for action in distant waters. At the same time, we can provide political support or delegate special personnel," Czaputowicz said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over the past several months. In July, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over an alleged breach of international maritime regulations.

The move came two weeks after Iran's Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by the UK marines near Gibraltar for allegedly smuggling oil to Syria.

US President Donald Trump said in June that Washington and Warsaw were negotiating an increased US military presence in Poland. These troops would reportedly not be deployed from the United States but rather transferred from Germany over the latter's failure to increase its defense spending to 2 percent of GDP, as per NATO standards.

Earlier in August, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that US statements about an international maritime security mission in the Persian Gulf were empty and, even if implemented, would fail to ensure security in the region. According to the Iranian leader, Persian Gulf countries are capable of ensuring their own security by relying on dialogue and unity, and without external help.

Related Topics

UK NATO Syria Iran Washington Oil Trump Germany Brussels Gibraltar Warsaw Same United Kingdom Poland United States June July August Media From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Facebook Removes 5 Chinese-Based Accounts That All ..

10 seconds ago

Trump stresses need to reduce India-Pakistan 'tens ..

11 seconds ago

Spain Offers Alternative Ports to Stranded Open Ar ..

13 seconds ago

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Rejects Muslim Insurgen ..

15 seconds ago

Tehmina Janjua to highlight Kashmir issue at UN H ..

17 seconds ago

Twitter Gives Customers 30 Days to Offboard State- ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.