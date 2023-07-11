Open Menu

Poland Could Take Part In Potential NATO Peacekeeping Mission In Ukraine - President

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Poland Could Take Part in Potential NATO Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday that after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, NATO could deploy a peacekeeping mission there, in which the Polish military could also take part.

The details of such mission would depend on the agreements achieved during the potential peace talks if Kiev decides to hold them, Duda told reporters ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

If the alliance makes a collective decision to send troops to Ukraine to ensure the ceasefire compliance, Poland would certainly support this decision as a responsible member state, he said.

The president also said that Poland supports Ukraine's rapid accession to NATO following the end of the conflict, adding, however, that making such a move before a ceasefire is reached could result in a war between NATO and Russia due to the principle of collective defense.

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital, scheduled to take place from July 11-12. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

On June 19, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the top-level summit in July would not discuss a formal invitation but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia European Union Vilnius Kiev Alliance Poland June July From

Recent Stories

DIFC first in region to join forces with AIMA

DIFC first in region to join forces with AIMA

4 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate engages with EU minister ..

COP28 President-Designate engages with EU ministers in Spain to advance energy t ..

19 minutes ago
 COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies an ..

COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research sign MoU

19 minutes ago
 ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

22 minutes ago
 PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakis ..

PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, l ..

UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, learns about microchip manufact ..

49 minutes ago
185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Op ..

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Open Championships

1 hour ago
 Private establishments subject to Emiratisation ta ..

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation targets to be expanded in 2024 a ..

2 hours ago
 Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

3 hours ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

3 hours ago

More Stories From World