Poland Could Take Part in Potential NATO Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday that after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, NATO could deploy a peacekeeping mission there, in which the Polish military could also take part.

The details of such mission would depend on the agreements achieved during the potential peace talks if Kiev decides to hold them, Duda told reporters ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

If the alliance makes a collective decision to send troops to Ukraine to ensure the ceasefire compliance, Poland would certainly support this decision as a responsible member state, he said.

The president also said that Poland supports Ukraine's rapid accession to NATO following the end of the conflict, adding, however, that making such a move before a ceasefire is reached could result in a war between NATO and Russia due to the principle of collective defense.

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital, scheduled to take place from July 11-12. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

On June 19, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the top-level summit in July would not discuss a formal invitation but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO."