UrduPoint.com

Poland Counts On Israel's Help In Getting Reparations From Germany - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Poland Counts on Israel's Help in Getting Reparations From Germany - Foreign Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Poland is counting on Israel's help in obtaining reparations from Germany for damages caused during World War II, because the two nations have much in common, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said.

"We are working to ensure that all states that support us on various issues know the truth about this. So that they support us in putting pressure on the German state," Jablonski told Polish newspaper Super Express.

He added that Poland was counting on Israel's support and wanted to ensure that "responsibility for the crime is settled.

"

In September 2022, Poland announced that it would seek 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.5 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages caused during World War II. In early October, a note to this effect was sent to Germany via the foreign ministry.

The German government has repeatedly stated that it will not pay reparations to Poland because Warsaw has already received substantial compensation and there is no reason to doubt its decision to waive its right to war reparations from 1953.

Related Topics

Israel German Germany Warsaw Poland September October World War All From Government

Recent Stories

Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualif ..

Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians, c ..

5 minutes ago
 "BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sust ..

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sustained surface winds of 80-100 ..

53 minutes ago
 NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-2 ..

NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-24

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral tr ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral trade, promote cooperation

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

2 hours ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.