WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Poland is counting on Israel's help in obtaining reparations from Germany for damages caused during World War II, because the two nations have much in common, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said.

"We are working to ensure that all states that support us on various issues know the truth about this. So that they support us in putting pressure on the German state," Jablonski told Polish newspaper Super Express.

He added that Poland was counting on Israel's support and wanted to ensure that "responsibility for the crime is settled.

"

In September 2022, Poland announced that it would seek 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.5 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages caused during World War II. In early October, a note to this effect was sent to Germany via the foreign ministry.

The German government has repeatedly stated that it will not pay reparations to Poland because Warsaw has already received substantial compensation and there is no reason to doubt its decision to waive its right to war reparations from 1953.