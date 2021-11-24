Poland Currently Not Detecting Migrant Camps Near Its Border - Guards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) There are no migrant camps near the Poland-Belarus border now, Katarzyna Zdanovich, a spokeswoman of the border committee in Poland's Podlaskie region, said on Wednesday.

"No. We do not see them. If only somewhere deep inside Belarusian territory. We see that these people are being brought to the border," Zdanovich told reporters.