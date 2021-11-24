UrduPoint.com

Poland Currently Not Detecting Migrant Camps Near Its Border - Guards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:41 PM

There are no migrant camps near the Poland-Belarus border now, Katarzyna Zdanovich, a spokeswoman of the border committee in Poland's Podlaskie region, said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) There are no migrant camps near the Poland-Belarus border now, Katarzyna Zdanovich, a spokeswoman of the border committee in Poland's Podlaskie region, said on Wednesday.

"No. We do not see them. If only somewhere deep inside Belarusian territory. We see that these people are being brought to the border," Zdanovich told reporters.

More Stories From World

