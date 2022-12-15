Poland Decision to Call Russia 'State Supporting Terrorism' Example of Hysteria - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the resolution of the Polish Sejm (lower house of parliament) that labels Russia as "a state supporting terrorism" is an example of anti-Russian hysteria.

"As for the decision of the Sejm, anti-Russian hysteria continues. That's how we see it," Peskov told a briefing.