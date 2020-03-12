UrduPoint.com
Poland Declares State Of Epidemiological Emergency - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:28 PM

Poland is declaring a state of epidemiological emergency on Thursday due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski told journalists

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Poland is declaring a state of epidemiological emergency on Thursday due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski told journalists.

"An order by the health minister regarding the introduction of the epidemiological emergency regime in Poland will be issued today," Szumowski said.

He added that there could be limitations on consumption, transportation, and selling of certain products, a ban on public gatherings, and temporary limitation on business operations.

According to Szumowski, there are 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Poland.

