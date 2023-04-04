Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Poland Decreased Ukrainian Grain Imports By 5-6 Times - Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Poland Decreased Ukrainian Grain Imports by 5-6 Times - Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland has reduced Ukrainian grain imports by 5-6 times due to local farmers' protests, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Poland has reduced Ukrainian grain imports by 5-6 times due to local farmers' protests, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"Today, there are 5-6 times fewer grain transports from the East than there have been before. Most of them are transit transports going further West. The storage facilities of Elewarr (Polish grain warehousing and storage company) are half empty already, and there is room for Polish grain now," he told reporters.

Warsaw does not wish for any Ukrainian-Polish trade deals to destabilize the domestic market, he added.

In June 2022, the European Union suspended the collection of duties on all goods coming from conflict-hit Ukraine for one year in order to help Kiev increase its exports.

Since early February, several Polish farmer organizations, including conservative political movement AGROunia, protested against the increased imports of Ukrainian grain flooding the Polish market at lower prices and damaging local production, despite the government's previous assurances that the grain would be exported elsewhere.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Ukraine European Union Company Kiev Poland February June Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Poland Decreased Ukrainian Grain Imports by 5-6 Ti ..

Poland Decreased Ukrainian Grain Imports by 5-6 Times - Prime Minister Mateusz M ..

36 seconds ago
 MNA Nafeesa Shah pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto on ..

MNA Nafeesa Shah pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto on 44th martyrdom anniversary

9 minutes ago
 Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever obse ..

Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

9 minutes ago
 Dates Proposed for Meeting of Foreign Ministers of ..

Dates Proposed for Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria - ..

9 minutes ago
 TikTok hit with UK fine, Australia government ban

TikTok hit with UK fine, Australia government ban

5 minutes ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Expresses Concern Over F ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Expresses Concern Over Female Staff Barred From Work

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.