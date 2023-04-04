Poland Decreased Ukrainian Grain Imports by 5-6 Times - Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland has reduced Ukrainian grain imports by 5-6 times due to local farmers' protests, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday

"Today, there are 5-6 times fewer grain transports from the East than there have been before. Most of them are transit transports going further West. The storage facilities of Elewarr (Polish grain warehousing and storage company) are half empty already, and there is room for Polish grain now," he told reporters.

Warsaw does not wish for any Ukrainian-Polish trade deals to destabilize the domestic market, he added.

In June 2022, the European Union suspended the collection of duties on all goods coming from conflict-hit Ukraine for one year in order to help Kiev increase its exports.

Since early February, several Polish farmer organizations, including conservative political movement AGROunia, protested against the increased imports of Ukrainian grain flooding the Polish market at lower prices and damaging local production, despite the government's previous assurances that the grain would be exported elsewhere.