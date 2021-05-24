Poland Defies EU Court Order to Close Major Coal Mine Over Energy Security Concerns

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday defied an EU court order to stop coal mining near the Czech and German borders, saying his country would make new arguments

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday defied an EU court order to stop coal mining near the Czech and German borders, saying his country would make new arguments.

The EU's Court of Justice sided with the Czech Republic on Friday, telling Poland to stop brown coal production at the open-pit Turow mine.

Morawiecki said that the judgment was "very dangerous" from both the ecological and energy security perspectives. Poland depends on the mine for between 4% and 7% of energy supply.

"That is why we will undoubtedly engage in negotiations with the Czech side, but we will also present new arguments in court," he told reporters.

The Czech government argues that Poland has extended the mining concession without an environmental impact study. It fears that continued mining will drain groundwater from its territory, threatening the drinking water supply in nearby Czech communities.