Poland Delivers 10 MiG-29 Fighter Jets To Ukraine - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Poland has already delivered 10 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday

"We delivered 10 MiG-29s to Ukraine," Blaszczak said after the meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, in Ottawa.

