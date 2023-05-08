Poland Delivers 10 MiG-29 Fighter Jets To Ukraine - Defense Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 09:32 PM
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Poland has already delivered 10 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.
"We delivered 10 MiG-29s to Ukraine," Blaszczak said after the meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, in Ottawa.