UrduPoint.com

Poland Delivers 300,000 Vaccines To Cambodia - EU Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Poland Delivers 300,000 Vaccines to Cambodia - EU Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Poland has delivered 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia, EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarčič said on Monday.

"Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism 300.000 doses of #COVID19 vaccine from #Poland have been delivered to #Cambodia. This is #EUSolidarity at best," Lenarčič posted on Twitter.

COVID-19 infections are slightly increasing in Cambodia, with 57 new infections reported on Sunday. An average 39 infections per day were reported last week. In total, 121,299 infections and 3,015 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cambodia has already administered 33,050,752 doses of COVID vaccines among citizens. As for Friday, 85.8% of Cambodians received at least one dose of vaccines, 82.3% have been fully vaccinated and 35.9% have already received a booster dose.

Related Topics

Twitter Poland Cambodia Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

Erdogan to Discuss Putin's Visit to Turkey at Cabi ..

Erdogan to Discuss Putin's Visit to Turkey at Cabinet Meeting on Monday - Report ..

38 minutes ago
 'Mind the (funding) gap!' London's 'Tube' seeks po ..

'Mind the (funding) gap!' London's 'Tube' seeks post-Covid cash

39 minutes ago
 Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

39 minutes ago
 Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungar ..

Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungary's Independent Approach to Pa ..

39 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 54,000

39 minutes ago
 Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center t ..

Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>