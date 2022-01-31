Poland Delivers 300,000 Vaccines to Cambodia - EU Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Poland has delivered 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia, EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarčič said on Monday.

"Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism 300.000 doses of #COVID19 vaccine from #Poland have been delivered to #Cambodia. This is #EUSolidarity at best," Lenarčič posted on Twitter.

COVID-19 infections are slightly increasing in Cambodia, with 57 new infections reported on Sunday. An average 39 infections per day were reported last week. In total, 121,299 infections and 3,015 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cambodia has already administered 33,050,752 doses of COVID vaccines among citizens. As for Friday, 85.8% of Cambodians received at least one dose of vaccines, 82.3% have been fully vaccinated and 35.9% have already received a booster dose.