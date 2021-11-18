UrduPoint.com

Poland Delivers Ultimatum To Belarus, Promising To Close Railway Checkpoint In Kuznica

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

Poland delivered an ultimatum to Belarus, promising to close railway checkpoint in Kuznitsa, the republic's interior ministry said in a statement

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Poland delivered an ultimatum to Belarus, promising to close railway checkpoint in Kuznitsa, the republic's interior ministry said in a statement.

"Minister (of Internal Affairs and Administration) Mariusz Kaminski instructed the Chief Commandant of the Border Guard to address the Chairman of the Belarusian State Border Committee, Gen.

Anatoly Lappo, with a letter calling for stabilization of the situation near the border checkpoint in Kuznica. If there is no response to this appeal, the Polish side will suspend the activity of the railway border crossing located there," the statement says.

