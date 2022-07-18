Poland Demands EU Abandon Fines Over Rule of Law Issue

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Poland is demanding that the European Union stop imposing fines on the country over the Polish Disciplinary Chamber issue after Warsaw followed the court order and terminated the operation of the body, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Monday.

In November of last year, the European Commission froze 100 million Euros ($101 million) in EU funding for Poland due to Warsaw's refusal to comply with the decision of a EU court to terminate the activities of the Polish Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court. On July 15, Warsaw adopted amendments to the law 'On the Supreme Court' and terminated the work of the disciplinary chamber.

"We have complied with the decision (of the EU Court of Justice) regarding the issue of liquidating the disciplinary chamber.

We will make a statement, and even have already made a parallel statement after the entry into force of this law (on the Supreme Court), calling for a stop to the accrual of these fines since the reason for the accrual has already become irrelevant," Muller told reporters.

Poland believes that the EU Court of Justice exceeded its competence when it imposed the fine.

In July 2021, the EU Court of Justice demanded the immediate closure of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court of Poland. According to the court, the activities of the Disciplinary Chamber, which can decide on the professional activities of judges, threaten their independence and impartiality.