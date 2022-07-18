UrduPoint.com

Poland Demands EU Abandon Fines Over Rule Of Law Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Poland Demands EU Abandon Fines Over Rule of Law Issue

Poland is demanding that the European Union stop imposing fines on the country over the Polish Disciplinary Chamber issue after Warsaw followed the court order and terminated the operation of the body, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Poland is demanding that the European Union stop imposing fines on the country over the Polish Disciplinary Chamber issue after Warsaw followed the court order and terminated the operation of the body, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Monday.

In November of last year, the European Commission froze 100 million Euros ($101 million) in EU funding for Poland due to Warsaw's refusal to comply with the decision of a EU court to terminate the activities of the Polish Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court. On July 15, Warsaw adopted amendments to the law 'On the Supreme Court' and terminated the work of the disciplinary chamber.

"We have complied with the decision (of the EU Court of Justice) regarding the issue of liquidating the disciplinary chamber.

We will make a statement, and even have already made a parallel statement after the entry into force of this law (on the Supreme Court), calling for a stop to the accrual of these fines since the reason for the accrual has already become irrelevant," Muller told reporters.

Poland believes that the EU Court of Justice exceeded its competence when it imposed the fine.

In July 2021, the EU Court of Justice demanded the immediate closure of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court of Poland. According to the court, the activities of the Disciplinary Chamber, which can decide on the professional activities of judges, threaten their independence and impartiality.

Related Topics

Supreme Court European Union Fine Warsaw Independence Poland Chamber July November Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Dow IUNQ contest to be held on Aug 11

Dow IUNQ contest to be held on Aug 11

57 seconds ago
 Pop art sculptor Claes Oldenburg dies aged 93

Pop art sculptor Claes Oldenburg dies aged 93

58 seconds ago
 US Army National Guard Troops to Train Ukrainian F ..

US Army National Guard Troops to Train Ukrainian Forces in Germany - Statement

1 minute ago
 Heatwave-hit Farnborough airshow basks in bumper B ..

Heatwave-hit Farnborough airshow basks in bumper Boeing order

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia's Gebreslase wins world women's marathon

Ethiopia's Gebreslase wins world women's marathon

6 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan rejects Imran's al ..

Election Commission of Pakistan rejects Imran's allegations

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.