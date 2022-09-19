Poland Demands Germany Clarify Hints on Possible Revision of Borders - Security Bureau

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Pawel Soloch, on Monday demanded explanations from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz concerning his hint at a possible revision of the borders between the two countries.

Last week, Scholz delivered a speech at M100 Media Award in Potsdam in the presence of the former president of the European Council and the current leader of the Polish opposition, Donald Tusk. After Warsaw's demand for WWII reparations, the German chancellor hinted that Poland might face border revision. Scholz said that he would not want "some people to dig into historical books and look for opportunities to revise what had been established."

"We should hear profound explanatory words from the German side and from the chancellor himself to regain trust after this speech," Soloch told the Polish Public Television, adding that "this coincidence is not random.

"

Last week, the Sejm, the lower chamber of the Polish parliament, overwhelmingly voted for a resolution demanding reparations from Germany for damage caused during World War II.

In early September, Polish officials, including Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, said that Warsaw would demand 6.2 trillion zlotys (about $1.3 trillion) from Berlin as war reparations.

Berlin has repeatedly said that it would not make any more payments to Warsaw. According to the German authorities, Berlin had already paid a huge amount of reparations before Warsaw refused to receive further payments in 1953.