UrduPoint.com

Poland Demands Germany Clarify Hints On Possible Revision Of Borders - Security Bureau

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Poland Demands Germany Clarify Hints on Possible Revision of Borders - Security Bureau

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Pawel Soloch, on Monday demanded explanations from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz concerning his hint at a possible revision of the borders between the two countries.

Last week, Scholz delivered a speech at M100 Media Award in Potsdam in the presence of the former president of the European Council and the current leader of the Polish opposition, Donald Tusk. After Warsaw's demand for WWII reparations, the German chancellor hinted that Poland might face border revision. Scholz said that he would not want "some people to dig into historical books and look for opportunities to revise what had been established."

"We should hear profound explanatory words from the German side and from the chancellor himself to regain trust after this speech," Soloch told the Polish Public Television, adding that "this coincidence is not random.

"

Last week, the Sejm, the lower chamber of the Polish parliament, overwhelmingly voted for a resolution demanding reparations from Germany for damage caused during World War II.

In early September, Polish officials, including Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, said that Warsaw would demand 6.2 trillion zlotys (about $1.3 trillion) from Berlin as war reparations.

Berlin has repeatedly said that it would not make any more payments to Warsaw. According to the German authorities, Berlin had already paid a huge amount of reparations before Warsaw refused to receive further payments in 1953.

Related Topics

Resolution Parliament German Germany Potsdam Berlin Warsaw Poland Chamber September Border World War Media TV From Opposition

Recent Stories

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

3 hours ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

4 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

4 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.