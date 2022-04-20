Poland Demolishes 3 WWII Memorials to Soviet Soldiers

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Poland's Institute of National Remembrance says three monuments honoring WWII Soviet soldiers were demolished on Wednesday as part of the institute's effort to remove Soviet-era monuments throughout the country.

"A briefing was held in Siedlec (Greater Poland province)...

during which a monument dedicated to Red Army soldiers was dismantled... Monuments were also dismantled in Miedzyblocie in Greater Poland and in the town of Garncarsko in Lower Silesia," a statement read.

The Polish state body, which is focused on the country's "decommunization," said there were still some 60 Soviet monuments in Poland and it planned to demolish them all. It will not touch cemeteries that are the final resting place of fallen Soviet soldiers.