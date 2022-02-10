Poland Denies Presence of Polish Mercenaries in Donbas - Foreign Ministry

The Polish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that claims of deployment of Polish mercenaries near the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are an "element of disinformation."

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Polish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that claims of deployment of Polish mercenaries near the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are an "element of disinformation."

On Wednesday, DPR militia said that a number of mercenaries arrived in Ukraine and were deployed on the line of engagement with the Donbas region. DPR Militia Deputy Chief Eduard Basurin stated that the mercenaries include citizens of the United Kingdom, the United States, Poland, and Canada, as well as Europeans sent mostly by British and American private companies.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no information about stationing of individuals with Polish citizenship, engaged in hostilities as mercenaries, on the territory of so-called Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

The conflict between Kiev and the breakaway Donbas region has been going on since 2014. In February 2015, the Minsk Agreements were negotiated by the Normandy group, but Moscow, Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and DPR continue to accuse Ukraine of not fulfilling the agreements amid sporadic military engagements. Russia has also been warning Western countries, supplying Ukraine with lethal weaponry, that the latter could use it against the breakaway republics.