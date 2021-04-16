Poland Denies Sending Contaminated Samples From Crashed Presidential Jet to Labs

The chief Polish prosecutor's office denied on Friday reports that it sent contaminated samples from a 2010 plane crash that killed the then president of Poland to foreign labs

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The chief Polish prosecutor's office denied on Friday reports that it sent contaminated samples from a 2010 plane crash that killed the then president of Poland to foreign labs.

A committee heading the new probe into the crash said on Saturday, the 11th anniversary of the air disaster, that the Tu-154 plane had been brought down by two blasts on board. The Wyborcza daily said that forensic scientists in Rome had found traces of TNT on seats that were removed from the jet before its final flight and that were stored in a criminal lab together with explosives and drugs.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement that the article, published on Friday morning, contained "false information and manipulations." It argued that there was no evidence that materials submitted for forensic examination had been stored inappropriately.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference that the Polish committee would soon present its findings.

He called the forthcoming report an "extremely important" piece of writing that would clarify the tragedy, which killed 96 people.

The crash near the Russian city of Smolensk claimed the lives of President Lech Kaczynski and his wife as well as senior military officers and officials who flew to Russia to mark the 70th anniversary of the Katyn massacre.

Both Russian and Polish investigators concluded that the jet's crew were at fault because of how they handled the landing during thick fog. The Polish authorities also found deficiencies in the training of the Air Force units involved.

But the new government in Poland revived the case in 2016 in a bid to prove that the crash was a political assassination. The prosecutor's office claimed that Russian air traffic controllers led the plane onto the wrong descent path, and threatened them with an arrest warrant. Russia called it bullying.